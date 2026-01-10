Hall scores 24, New Mexico downs Air Force 91-49

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Jake Hall had 24 points in New Mexico’s 91-49 victory against Air Force on…

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Jake Hall had 24 points in New Mexico’s 91-49 victory against Air Force on Saturday.

Hall also added seven rebounds for the Lobos (13-3, 4-1 Mountain West Conference). Tajavis Miller scored 16 points, going 5 of 7 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Deyton Albury had 13 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

Kam Sanders led the way for the Falcons (3-13, 0-5) with 13 points. Caleb Walker added 11 points and seven rebounds for Air Force. The loss is the ninth straight for the Falcons.

Hall led his team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 45-22 at the break.

