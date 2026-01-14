Hall scores 16 as Indiana State downs Illinois State 94-89

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Hall scored 16 points as Indiana State beat Illinois State 94-89 on Wednesday night.…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Hall scored 16 points as Indiana State beat Illinois State 94-89 on Wednesday night.

Hall shot 5 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Sycamores (9-9, 2-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Enel St. Bernard and Sterling Young scored 14 points apiece.

Chase Walker led the way for the Redbirds (12-6, 4-3) with 21 points and two blocks. Ty’Reek Coleman added 18 points and two steals for Illinois State. Boden Skunberg had 12 points.

Ian Scott scored 10 points in the first half for Indiana State, which led 51-42 at the break. Indiana State turned a six-point second-half lead into a 14-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 72-58 lead with 11:49 left in the half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

