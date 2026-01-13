Hall leads New Mexico against Grand Canyon after 24-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-5, 3-1 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-3, 4-1 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-5, 3-1 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-3, 4-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Grand Canyon after Jake Hall scored 24 points in New Mexico’s 91-49 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Lobos have gone 9-0 at home. New Mexico averages 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Antelopes have gone 3-1 against MWC opponents. Grand Canyon is the MWC leader with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 8.9.

New Mexico averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game New Mexico gives up.

The Lobos and Antelopes face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 14.2 points for the Lobos. Antonio Chol is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaden Henley is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Antelopes. Caleb Shaw is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

