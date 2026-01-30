Hall leads Auburn against Tennessee after 31-point outing

Auburn Tigers (14-7, 5-3 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (14-6, 4-3 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (14-7, 5-3 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (14-6, 4-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn visits Tennessee after Keyshawn Hall scored 31 points in Auburn’s 88-82 victory against the Texas Longhorns.

The Volunteers have gone 10-1 in home games. Tennessee ranks fourth in the SEC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Ament averaging 4.8.

The Tigers are 5-3 in SEC play. Auburn has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Tennessee averages 82.4 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 77.7 Auburn allows. Auburn scores 15.3 more points per game (85.1) than Tennessee gives up (69.8).

The Volunteers and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 19 points, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Volunteers. Ament is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Hall is shooting 48.1% and averaging 20.8 points for the Tigers. Kevin Overton is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 83.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.