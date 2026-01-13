Hall leads Auburn against Missouri after 30-point game

Auburn Tigers (10-6, 1-2 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-4, 2-1 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn…

Auburn Tigers (10-6, 1-2 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-4, 2-1 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn faces Missouri after Keyshawn Hall scored 30 points in Auburn’s 95-73 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Missouri Tigers are 10-0 in home games. Missouri is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Auburn Tigers have gone 1-2 against SEC opponents. Auburn is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Missouri’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Missouri allows.

The Missouri Tigers and Auburn Tigers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Robinson II is averaging 11 points, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Missouri Tigers. Mark Mitchell is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Hall is shooting 50.3% and averaging 21.5 points for the Auburn Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Missouri Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Auburn Tigers: 5-5, averaging 84.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

