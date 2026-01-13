Hall leads Auburn against Missouri after 30-point game

Auburn Tigers (10-6, 1-2 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-4, 2-1 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn…

Auburn Tigers (10-6, 1-2 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-4, 2-1 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn visits Missouri after Keyshawn Hall scored 30 points in Auburn’s 95-73 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Missouri Tigers are 10-0 in home games. Missouri is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Auburn Tigers are 1-2 in SEC play. Auburn scores 87.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Missouri scores 81.7 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 79.1 Auburn allows. Auburn averages 15.8 more points per game (87.5) than Missouri gives up to opponents (71.7).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Mitchell is shooting 56.7% and averaging 17.4 points for the Missouri Tigers. Jacob Crews is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hall is averaging 21.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Auburn Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Missouri Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Auburn Tigers: 5-5, averaging 84.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

