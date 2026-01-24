Hall has 24 points as Auburn beats No. 16 Florida 76-67 for first win in Gainesville since 1996

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored 24 points, including 22 in Auburn’s dominant and stunning first half, and the…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored 24 points, including 22 in Auburn’s dominant and stunning first half, and the Tigers upset No. 16 Florida 76-67 on Saturday for the program’s first win in Gainesville since 1996.

Auburn used 7-0, 8-0 and 12-0 runs en route to a 15-point halftime lead in a matchup of 2025 Final Four teams, building enough of a cushion to withstand the Gators’ frantic rally after the break.

Defending national champion Florida (14-6, 5-2 Southeastern Conference), an 11 1/2-point favorite, tied the game twice in the second half, but Auburn’s Tahaad Pettiford hit a driving layup with 4:24 remaining to push the lead to 62-56. The Tigers (13-7, 4-3) held on from there for their third consecutive win.

The outcome ended Florida’s five-game winning streak, its 16-game home winning streak and its 15-game winning streak in the series.

Hall was the difference. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound senior made 8 of 17 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. He got just about anything he wanted in the first half inside and made an array of shots from every level.

The Tigers mostly neutralized the best rebounding team in the country, outscoring Florida 36-28 in the paint and holding big men Rueben Chinyelu and Alex Condon to a combined 11 points and 16 rebounds.

KeShawn Murphy added 16 points and nine rebounds for Auburn, and Pettiford chipped in 11 points and five boards while being heckled by chants of “D-U-I, D-U-I” every time he touched the ball.

Thomas Haugh led Florida with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Urban Klavzar added 12 points off the bench.

Auburn hosts Texas on Wednesday night.

Florida plays at South Carolina on Wednesday night.

