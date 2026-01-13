Haggerty leads Kansas State against UCF after 25-point game

UCF Knights (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (9-7, 0-3 Big 12) New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

UCF Knights (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (9-7, 0-3 Big 12)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on UCF after PJ Haggerty scored 25 points in Kansas State’s 87-84 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats have gone 7-3 in home games. Kansas State ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Khamari McGriff averaging 1.9.

The Knights are 2-1 in Big 12 play. UCF has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kansas State averages 86.4 points, 10.9 more per game than the 75.5 UCF gives up. UCF scores 6.0 more points per game (86.0) than Kansas State allows to opponents (80.0).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is averaging 22.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Wildcats. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Riley Kugel is shooting 42.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Knights. Themus Fulks is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 82.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Knights: 9-1, averaging 84.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

