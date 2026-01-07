Hadnot’s 14 lead Purdue Fort Wayne over Youngstown State 71-69

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Corey Hadnot II scored 14 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Youngstown State 71-69 on Wednesday…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Corey Hadnot II scored 14 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Youngstown State 71-69 on Wednesday night.

Imanuel Zorgvol’s dunk for Youngstown State tied it 69-all with 54 seconds left. Hadnot ended the scoring with a pair of free throws with 22 second remaining. Cris Carroll missed a jumper for the Penguins to end it.

Hadnot had five assists for the Mastodons (10-8, 4-3 Horizon League). Mikale Stevenson scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds.

The Penguins (8-9, 2-5) were led by Carroll, who recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Jaiden Haynes added 12 points for Youngstown State. Cam Polak also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.