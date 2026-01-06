Hadnot leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Youngstown State after 20-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-8, 3-3 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (8-8, 2-4 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:17…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-8, 3-3 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (8-8, 2-4 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:17 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Youngstown State after Corey Hadnot II scored 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 74-71 win over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Penguins have gone 5-2 at home. Youngstown State averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mastodons are 3-3 in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Youngstown State’s average of 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 8.8 more points per game (80.6) than Youngstown State allows to opponents (71.8).

The Penguins and Mastodons match up Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew King is averaging 3.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Penguins. Cris Carroll is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

Darius Duffy is averaging 5.5 points for the Mastodons. Maximus Nelson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

