Hadnot and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons visit conference foe Robert Morris

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-8, 4-3 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (11-6, 3-3 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday,…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-8, 4-3 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (11-6, 3-3 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeSean Goode and Robert Morris host Corey Hadnot II and Purdue Fort Wayne in Horizon League action Sunday.

The Colonials are 7-1 on their home court. Robert Morris scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Mastodons have gone 4-3 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Robert Morris’ average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 7.1 more points per game (80.1) than Robert Morris gives up to opponents (73.0).

The Colonials and Mastodons match up Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albert Vargas is averaging 8.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Colonials. Goode is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Hadnot is scoring 20.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Mastodons. DeAndre Craig is averaging 14.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

