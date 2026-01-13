Hadaway leads Ohio against Toledo after 27-point performance

Ohio Bobcats (10-7, 4-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-7, 3-1 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (10-7, 4-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-7, 3-1 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -2.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits Toledo after Aidan Hadaway scored 27 points in Ohio’s 91-80 win over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Rockets have gone 5-3 at home. Toledo is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats are 4-1 against MAC opponents. Ohio is eighth in the MAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Hadaway averaging 5.8.

Toledo’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Ohio gives up. Ohio averages 78.1 points per game, 0.8 more than the 77.3 Toledo gives up.

The Rockets and Bobcats square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonny Wilson is averaging 17 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rockets. Leroy Blyden Jr. is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ajay Sheldon averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 55.2% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.