Hackett leads Stonehill against Cent. Conn. St. after 20-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-11, 1-1 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-6, 1-1 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-11, 1-1 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-6, 1-1 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -9.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays Cent. Conn. St. after Davante Hackett scored 20 points in Stonehill’s 69-60 victory against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Blue Devils are 4-1 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. is third in the NEC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by James Jones averaging 4.6.

The Skyhawks are 1-1 in conference matchups. Stonehill is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

Cent. Conn. St. makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Stonehill has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Stonehill averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging five points and 6.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Darin Smith Jr. is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

Hermann Koffi is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 14.3 points. Hackett is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.