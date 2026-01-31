Hackett has 22, Stonehill defeats Le Moyne 65-54

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Davante Hackett’s 22 points helped Stonehill defeat Le Moyne 65-54 on Saturday. Hackett added 15 rebounds…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Davante Hackett’s 22 points helped Stonehill defeat Le Moyne 65-54 on Saturday.

Hackett added 15 rebounds for the Skyhawks (9-14, 6-4 Northeast Conference). Hermann Koffi scored 15 points. Ethan Meuser had 13.

Trent Mosquera led the Dolphins (11-12, 6-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Le Moyne also got 10 points from Samuel Hincapie.

