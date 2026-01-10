Habhab, Eastern Michigan Eagles to visit Brewer, Western Michigan Broncos

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-8, 2-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-9, 0-3 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-8, 2-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-9, 0-3 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan face off on Saturday.

The Broncos have gone 5-2 at home. Western Michigan is eighth in the MAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Jalen Griffith averaging 4.2.

The Eagles are 2-2 in MAC play. Eastern Michigan ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Western Michigan’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griffith is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 1.1 rebounds for the Broncos. Jayden Brewer is averaging 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mohammad Habhab is averaging 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Carlos Hart is averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

