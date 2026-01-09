Habhab and the Eastern Michigan Eagles visit conference foe Western Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-8, 2-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-9, 0-3 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-8, 2-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-9, 0-3 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts Eastern Michigan in a matchup of MAC teams.

The Broncos have gone 5-2 at home. Western Michigan averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Eagles are 2-2 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Western Michigan is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 71.8 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 79.3 Western Michigan allows.

The Broncos and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Griffith is scoring 15.1 points per game with 1.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Broncos. Jayden Brewer is averaging 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games.

Mohammad Habhab is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Mak Manciel is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

