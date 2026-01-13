Habhab and Eastern Michigan host Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-10, 1-3 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-9, 2-3 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-10, 1-3 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-9, 2-3 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -9.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays Northern Illinois after Mohammad Habhab scored 20 points in Eastern Michigan’s 79-62 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Eagles are 5-2 on their home court. Eastern Michigan is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 1-3 in conference matchups. Northern Illinois is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

Eastern Michigan scores 71.2 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 78.2 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 75.1 points per game, 3.6 more than the 71.5 Eastern Michigan gives up to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Habhab is averaging 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Addison Patterson is averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Dylan Ducommun is shooting 39.7% and averaging 13.5 points for the Huskies. Makhai Valentine is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.