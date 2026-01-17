Gumbs scores 18 as Texas State knocks off Southern Miss 74-67

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Kaden Gumbs’ 18 points helped Texas State defeat Southern Miss 74-67 on Saturday. Gumbs added…

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Kaden Gumbs’ 18 points helped Texas State defeat Southern Miss 74-67 on Saturday.

Gumbs added eight rebounds for the Bobcats (11-9, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference). DJ Hall scored 17 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Franck Emmou shot 3 of 9 from the field and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Tylik Weeks led the way for the Golden Eagles (11-9, 5-3) with 24 points and two steals. Southern Miss got 16 points and five steals from Dylan Brumfield, and Djahi Binet finished with seven points and four blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.