Gumbs’ 18 help Texas State down Louisiana-Lafayette 59-54

The Associated Press

January 14, 2026, 10:42 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Kaden Gumbs had 18 points, DJ Hall added 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Texas State beat Louisiana-Lafayette 59-54 on Wednesday night.

Gumbs finished 8 of 11 from the field for the Bobcats (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference). Franck Emmou went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (4-15, 2-5) were led in scoring by Dorian Finister, who finished with 18 points. De’Vion Lavergne added 10 points for Louisiana. Jaxon Olvera also recorded six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

