Gumbs’ 18 help Texas State down Louisiana-Lafayette 59-54

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Kaden Gumbs had 18 points, DJ Hall added 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Texas State beat Louisiana-Lafayette 59-54 on Wednesday night.

Gumbs finished 8 of 11 from the field for the Bobcats (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference). Franck Emmou went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (4-15, 2-5) were led in scoring by Dorian Finister, who finished with 18 points. De’Vion Lavergne added 10 points for Louisiana. Jaxon Olvera also recorded six points.

