Guinyard scores 23 as Duquesne defeats Loyola Chicago 71-59

CHICAGO (AP) — Tarence Guinyard’s 23 points helped Duquesne defeat Loyola Chicago 71-59 on Saturday.

Guinyard shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and went 3 of 4 from the line for the Dukes (11-9, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jimmie Williams scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds.

Xavier Amos led the Ramblers (5-16, 1-7) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. The Ramblers extended their losing streak to seven in a row.

An 11-0 run in the first half gave Duquesne an eight-point lead. The teams entered the break with Duquesne ahead 34-28, while Williams led in scoring with 11 points. Duquesne pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a two-point lead to nine points. They outscored Loyola Chicago by six points in the final half, as Guinyard led the way with a team-high 19 second-half points.

