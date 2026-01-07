Guinyard leads Duquesne against Saint Joseph’s (PA) after 22-point showing

Duquesne Dukes (9-6, 1-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-7, 0-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Duquesne Dukes (9-6, 1-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-7, 0-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Tarence Guinyard scored 22 points in Duquesne’s 93-80 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Hawks are 6-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dukes are 1-1 in conference games. Duquesne is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Duquesne allows. Duquesne has shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaiden Glover is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Hawks. Dasear Haskins is averaging 9.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Guinyard is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 16.7 points and 5.2 assists. Jimmie Williams is averaging 17.1 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 86.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

