Guinyard leads Duquesne against Dayton after 20-point outing

Dayton Flyers (12-4, 3-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-7, 1-2 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -4.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts Dayton after Tarence Guinyard scored 20 points in Duquesne’s 97-90 overtime loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Dukes are 8-2 on their home court. Duquesne averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Flyers are 3-0 against A-10 opponents. Dayton ranks sixth in the A-10 allowing 69.4 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

Duquesne scores 86.3 points, 16.9 more per game than the 69.4 Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Duquesne allows.

The Dukes and Flyers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guinyard is shooting 50.6% and averaging 16.9 points for the Dukes. Jimmie Williams is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Derkack is averaging 8.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 86.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

