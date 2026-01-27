Guinyard and Duquesne host Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-8, 1-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (11-9, 3-4 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-8, 1-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (11-9, 3-4 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts Saint Bonaventure after Tarence Guinyard scored 23 points in Duquesne’s 71-59 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Dukes have gone 8-4 at home. Duquesne is sixth in the A-10 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jimmie Williams averaging 4.0.

The Bonnies are 1-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure is seventh in the A-10 scoring 77.1 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

Duquesne averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Duquesne gives up.

The Dukes and Bonnies match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guinyard is averaging 16.4 points and 5.3 assists for the Dukes. Williams is averaging 18.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the past 10 games.

Frank Mitchell is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Bonnies. Darryl Simmons II is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 82.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 78.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

