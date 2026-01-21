Guiney leads Pepperdine against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 26-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (11-8, 2-5 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-9, 2-5 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (11-8, 2-5 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-9, 2-5 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays Saint Mary’s (CA) after Elli Guiney scored 26 points in Pepperdine’s 69-68 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Gaels have gone 5-4 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks eighth in the WCC with 14.3 assists per game led by Mauriana Hashemian-Orr averaging 3.0.

The Waves have gone 2-5 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine averages 10.4 more points per game (68.5) than Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up to opponents (58.1).

The Gaels and Waves meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addison Wedin is averaging 7.8 points for the Gaels. Abigail Shoff is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Guiney is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Waves. Lina Falk is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Waves: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.