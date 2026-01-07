Gueye, Providence Friars take on the Seton Hall Pirates

Seton Hall Pirates (10-5, 4-2 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-7, 2-3 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Seton Hall Pirates (10-5, 4-2 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-7, 2-3 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sabou Gueye and Providence host Savannah Catalon and Seton Hall in Big East play Thursday.

The Friars are 7-3 on their home court. Providence ranks eighth in the Big East with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Teneisia Brown averaging 4.8.

The Pirates are 4-2 in conference play. Seton Hall averages 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Providence scores 59.4 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 63.1 Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 12.4 more points per game (72.1) than Providence allows to opponents (59.7).

The Friars and Pirates square off Thursday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gueye is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Friars. Payton Dunbar is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Catalon is averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals for the Pirates. Mariana Valenzuela is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 5-5, averaging 58.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.