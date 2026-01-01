Guerra scores 24 in Idaho State’s 97-84 victory against Sacramento State

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jamison Guerra scored 24 points as Idaho State beat Sacramento State 97-84 on Thursday. Guerra had…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jamison Guerra scored 24 points as Idaho State beat Sacramento State 97-84 on Thursday.

Guerra had six assists for the Bengals (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky Conference). Lachlan Brewer scored 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Connor Hollenbeck shot 5 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Mikey Williams led the way for the Hornets (4-9, 0-1) with 34 points. Sacramento State got 14 points and nine rebounds from Prophet Johnson. Mark Lavrenov also had 12 points.

