Guerra leads Idaho State against Northern Arizona after 26-point game

Idaho State Bengals (8-8, 1-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-10, 0-3 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (8-8, 1-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-10, 0-3 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits Northern Arizona after Jamison Guerra scored 26 points in Idaho State’s 85-72 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lumberjacks are 6-2 on their home court. Northern Arizona is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bengals are 1-2 against conference opponents. Idaho State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Northern Arizona scores 73.4 points per game, equal to what Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Northern Arizona allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Davidson is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Ryan Abelman is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Guerra is averaging 9.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Bengals. Connor Hollenbeck is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 81.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.