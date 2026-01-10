Guerra leads Idaho State against Northern Arizona after 26-point game

Idaho State Bengals (8-8, 1-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-10, 0-3 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (8-8, 1-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-10, 0-3 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits Northern Arizona after Jamison Guerra scored 26 points in Idaho State’s 85-72 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lumberjacks are 6-2 in home games. Northern Arizona is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Bengals are 1-2 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is third in the Big Sky with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Van De Griend averaging 2.3.

Northern Arizona’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Idaho State allows. Idaho State averages 77.4 points per game, 3.1 more than the 74.3 Northern Arizona gives up to opponents.

The Lumberjacks and Bengals match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Davidson is averaging 14 points for the Lumberjacks. Ryan Abelman is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Van De Griend is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bengals. Martin Kheil is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 81.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

