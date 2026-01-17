Grocholski and the Minnesota Golden Gophers visit conference foe Washington

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grace Grocholski and Minnesota take on Sayvia Sellers and Washington in Big Ten play.

The Huskies are 10-1 on their home court. Washington is fourth in the Big Ten with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Brynn McGaughy averaging 2.5.

The Golden Gophers have gone 3-3 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 21.9 points per game.

Washington averages 73.8 points, 20.6 more per game than the 53.2 Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 17.2 more points per game (75.1) than Washington allows (57.9).

The Huskies and Golden Gophers meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Avery Howell is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Grocholski is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds. Mara Braun is shooting 37.7% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

