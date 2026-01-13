Grocholski and Minnesota host No. 3 UCLA

UCLA Bruins (15-1, 5-0 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCLA Bruins (15-1, 5-0 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts No. 3 UCLA after Grace Grocholski scored 25 points in Minnesota’s 63-62 victory over the USC Trojans.

The Golden Gophers are 9-1 in home games. Minnesota is 12-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.9 turnovers per game.

The Bruins are 5-0 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA is the Big Ten leader with 39.8 rebounds per game led by Lauren Betts averaging 8.5.

Minnesota averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.9 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA averages 35.3 more points per game (87.1) than Minnesota allows to opponents (51.8).

The Golden Gophers and Bruins match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grocholski is averaging 14 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Tori McKinney is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Charlisse Leger-Walker is averaging 8.8 points, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 89.6 points, 38.2 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

