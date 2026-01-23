Grimes, Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles take on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-8, 3-6 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-10, 2-7 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-8, 3-6 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-10, 2-7 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Reghan Grimes and Tennessee Tech visit Kiyoko Proctor and SIU-Edwardsville in OVC action.

The Cougars have gone 5-5 at home. SIU-Edwardsville has a 4-6 record against teams over .500.

The Golden Eagles are 3-6 against conference opponents. Tennessee Tech is second in the OVC with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Lareesha Cawthorn averaging 9.7.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 7.7 more points per game (67.3) than SIU-Edwardsville allows (59.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Miller is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Proctor is averaging 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Grimes is shooting 36.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Golden Eagles. Chloe Larry is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.