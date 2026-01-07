Griffiths scores 24, Temple downs East Carolina 75-67

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gavin Griffiths had 24 points in Temple’s 75-67 victory over East Carolina on Wednesday night. Griffiths also…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gavin Griffiths had 24 points in Temple’s 75-67 victory over East Carolina on Wednesday night.

Griffiths also had six rebounds and four blocks for the Owls (11-5, 3-0 American Athletic Conference). Derrian Ford scored 18 points while shooting 3 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line. Jordan Mason finished with 11 points. The Owls picked up their seventh straight victory.

The Pirates (5-10, 0-2) were led by Joran Riley, who finished with 29 points, four assists and two steals. East Carolina also got 19 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks from Giovanni Emejuru. Eli DeLaurier had 10 points.

Griffiths scored 13 points to help the Owls build a 36-21 halftime lead. Ford scored 13 points after the break.

