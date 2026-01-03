Griffiths scores 23, Temple beats UTSA 76-57

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gavin Griffiths had 23 points in Temple’s 76-57 win over UTSA on Saturday. Griffiths also contributed five…

Griffiths also contributed five rebounds and seven blocks for the Owls (10-5, 2-0 American Athletic Conference). Jordan Mason scored 15 points and added five rebounds, 12 assists, and four steals. Aiden Tobiason had 13 points for the Owls, who prolonged their winning streak to six games.

The Roadrunners (4-10, 0-2) were led in scoring by Austin Nunez, who finished with 12 points. Baboucarr Njie added 11 points and two blocks for UTSA. Jamir Simpson also had 11 points. The loss is the seventh straight for the Roadrunners.

Temple took the lead for good with 9:23 left in the first half and built a 39-30 halftime advantage, with Mason racking up 10 points. Temple pulled away with a 10-2 run in the second half to extend its lead to 17 points. Griffiths scored 17 second-half points.

