Gregory and the Youngstown State Penguins visit conference foe Wright State

Youngstown State Penguins (12-5, 5-2 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (6-12, 2-5 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces Wright State in Horizon action Wednesday.

The Raiders are 5-2 in home games. Wright State ranks eighth in the Horizon in team defense, giving up 70.4 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Penguins have gone 5-2 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wright State scores 67.6 points, 9.8 more per game than the 57.8 Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 68.7 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 70.4 Wright State gives up.

The Raiders and Penguins face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breezie Williams is averaging 12.5 points and 2.3 steals for the Raiders. Rylee Sagester is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Casey Santoro is averaging 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Penguins. Erica King is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 2-8, averaging 59.2 points, 24.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

