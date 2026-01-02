Gregory and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans visit conference foe Presbyterian

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-8, 0-1 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-8) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-8, 0-1 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-8)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Karmani Gregory and South Carolina Upstate take on Jonah Pierce and Presbyterian on Saturday.

The Blue Hose are 5-1 in home games. Presbyterian is the top team in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Spartans have gone 0-1 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Presbyterian’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Presbyterian allows.

The Blue Hose and Spartans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carl Parrish is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 13 points. Pierce is averaging 13.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Mason Bendinger is averaging 15.6 points for the Spartans. Gregory is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.