Gregory and Adkins combine for 37 lead South Carolina Upstate past Longwood 65-60

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Karmani Gregory and Carmelo Adkins combined for 37 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 65-60 victory against Longwood on Thursday.

Gregory had 19 points, five assists and four steals for the Spartans (10-13, 2-6 Big South Conference). Carmelo Adkins scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds. Mason Bendinger had nine points and shot 3 of 13 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

The Lancers (12-11, 4-4) were led by Elijah Tucker, who posted 13 points and 12 rebounds. Longwood also got 12 points from Jacoi Hutchinson.

The game was knotted at 21 apiece at halftime. The Spartans scored just six points over a 14-minute stretch from the first half to the second, at which point they trailed by five. They scored 43 points over the final 17 minutes, but went cold over the final three, allowing the Lancers to tie the game at 60 with 58 seconds left. Gregory’s two layups in the final minute closed out the win.

