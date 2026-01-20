Green leads Tulsa against Memphis after 26-point showing

Memphis Tigers (9-8, 4-1 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (15-3, 3-2 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (9-8, 4-1 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (15-3, 3-2 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts Memphis after David Green scored 26 points in Tulsa’s 99-77 victory against the UAB Blazers.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 7-1 at home. Tulsa is fifth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Green paces the Golden Hurricane with 5.1 boards.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 against AAC opponents. Memphis is third in the AAC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Julius Thedford averaging 2.3.

Tulsa averages 88.3 points, 15.6 more per game than the 72.7 Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Tulsa allows.

The Golden Hurricane and Tigers meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc. Green is averaging 16.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 14 points, five assists and 2.3 steals for the Tigers. Curtis Givens III is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 8-2, averaging 89.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

