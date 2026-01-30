Green hits career-high 7 3s, scores 23 points to help No. 21 Saint Louis rout Dayton 102-71

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Trey Green made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Ishan Sharma added 18 on…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Trey Green made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Ishan Sharma added 18 on six more 3s and No. 21 Saint Louis beat Dayton 102-71 on Friday night.

Quentin Jones also had 18 points for the Billikens (21-1, 9-0 Atlantic 10), who made 15 of their first 22 attempts from 3-point range and never trailed. It was SLU’s 15th straight win overall and its 18th in a row at Chaifetz Arena.

De’Shayne Montgomery had 23 points and Amael L’Etang scored 12 to lead Dayton (14-8, 5-4), which has lost four consecutive games for the first time since January 2014.

Saint Louis shot 63% in the first half, making 7 of 11 from 3-point range, and led by double digits throughout the second half.

Dayton came out of the break with a 12-5 comeback, pulling within 51-41 on Bryce Heard’s turnaround jumper. The Billikens immediately answered with a 12-0 burst, extending their lead to 63-41 after back-to-back 3s by Green and Sharma.

Over the past four games, Green has made 22 of 37 (59%) from 3-point range. The Billikens finished 17 for 28 on 3-pointers as a team, outrebounded the Flyers 30-23 and held Dayton to 35% shooting on 3s.

After entering the game leading the nation with an average scoring margin of plus-23.6, Saint Louis scored the first eight points of the game and led by 24 in the first half.

Jones connected on a 3-pointer from the right side to push the Saint Louis lead to 42-18 with 4:04 left in the first half, capping a 10-0 stretch as Dayton went more than four minutes without scoring.

Saint Louis: At Davidson on Tuesday night.

Dayton: Hosts St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night.

