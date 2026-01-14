Green Bay visits Cleveland State after Lipscomb’s 30-point showing

Green Bay Phoenix (10-8, 5-2 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (5-13, 1-6 Horizon League) Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Green Bay after Jaidon Lipscomb scored 30 points in Cleveland State’s 94-84 loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Vikings are 4-3 on their home court. Cleveland State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Phoenix are 5-2 in Horizon League play. Green Bay ranks fifth in the Horizon League shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Cleveland State scores 79.4 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 74.7 Green Bay allows. Green Bay has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayan Nessah is shooting 54.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Vikings. Lipscomb is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hall is scoring 13.3 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Phoenix. Preston Ruedinger is averaging 13.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 54.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 2-8, averaging 77.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.