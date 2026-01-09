Green Bay takes on Detroit Mercy after Skorupski’s 21-point showing

Green Bay Phoenix (12-5, 7-0 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (4-11, 2-4 Horizon) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Green Bay Phoenix (12-5, 7-0 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (4-11, 2-4 Horizon)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits Detroit Mercy after Maddy Skorupski scored 21 points in Green Bay’s 78-63 victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Titans have gone 3-5 in home games. Detroit Mercy allows 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

The Phoenix have gone 7-0 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Green Bay allows. Green Bay has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The Titans and Phoenix match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah McQueen is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Jasmine Edwards is shooting 51.2% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Meghan Schultz is shooting 57.6% and averaging 12.5 points for the Phoenix. Jenna Guyer is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

