Green Bay puts road win streak on the line against Milwaukee

Green Bay Phoenix (14-5, 9-0 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (6-13, 2-6 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Phoenix take on Milwaukee.

The Panthers have gone 3-5 in home games. Milwaukee has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Phoenix are 9-0 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay leads the Horizon with 17.3 assists. Maddy Skorupski leads the Phoenix with 4.4.

Milwaukee scores 59.7 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 57.4 Green Bay allows. Green Bay has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorey Buwalda is shooting 39.4% and averaging 12.4 points for the Panthers. Grace Lomen is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jenna Guyer is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Phoenix. Meghan Schultz is averaging 11.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 59.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 60.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

