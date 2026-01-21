Green Bay hosts Oakland after Schultz’s 20-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-12, 3-5 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (15-5, 10-0 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-12, 3-5 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (15-5, 10-0 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays Oakland after Meghan Schultz scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 76-61 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Phoenix have gone 8-0 in home games. Green Bay averages 68.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies are 3-5 in conference games. Oakland gives up 71.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.4 points per game.

Green Bay averages 68.0 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 71.8 Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 62.4 points per game, 4.8 more than the 57.6 Green Bay allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Guyer is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. Schultz is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Makenzie Luehring is scoring 10.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Angie Smith is averaging 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

