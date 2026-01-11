Green Bay holds off Northern Kentucky 80-78

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Justin Allen scored 27 points as Green Bay beat Northern Kentucky 80-78 on Sunday. Northern…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Justin Allen scored 27 points as Green Bay beat Northern Kentucky 80-78 on Sunday.

Northern Kentucky scored the last six points of the game, capped by Donovan Rakotonanahary’s layup with 1:13 remaining. The Norse then missed two free-throw attempts and two field goals, and committed a turnover in the final seconds.

Allen added five rebounds for the Phoenix (10-8, 5-2 Horizon League). Caden Wilkins went 6 of 11 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Marcus Hall had 13 points.

The Norse (13-6, 5-3) were led by Donovan Oday, who finished with 31 points and two steals. Northern Kentucky also got 13 points and seven rebounds from LJ Wells. Ethan Elliott also had 11 points, seven assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

