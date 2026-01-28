Green and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks visit conference foe New Hampshire

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-13, 3-3 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (7-12, 3-3 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-13, 3-3 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (7-12, 3-3 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Green and UMass-Lowell visit Belal El Shakery and New Hampshire on Thursday.

The Wildcats are 6-2 on their home court. New Hampshire is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The River Hawks are 3-3 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell is 6-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

New Hampshire is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 46.0% UMass-Lowell allows to opponents. UMass-Lowell averages 75.0 points per game, 1.9 more than the 73.1 New Hampshire allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Graham averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Kijan Robinson is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Green is scoring 13.9 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the River Hawks. Angel Montas is averaging 17.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 50.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

