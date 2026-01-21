Green and Southern Illinois host Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (5-11, 2-5 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (4-12, 2-6 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (5-11, 2-5 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (4-12, 2-6 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts Indiana State after Indya Green scored 20 points in Southern Illinois’ 63-58 win over the UIC Flames.

The Salukis are 4-4 in home games. Southern Illinois has a 3-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Sycamores have gone 2-5 against MVC opponents. Indiana State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Illinois averages 64.4 points per game, 17.2 fewer points than the 81.6 Indiana State gives up. Indiana State’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points lower than Southern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

The Salukis and Sycamores face off Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alayna Kraus is averaging 13.9 points for the Salukis. Green is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tierney Kelsey is averaging 14.9 points for the Sycamores. Clemisha Prackett is averaging 8.9 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.0 points.

