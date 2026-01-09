Gray leads Rhode Island against Saint Bonaventure after 23-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-5, 2-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (13-2, 4-0 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-5, 2-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (13-2, 4-0 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts Saint Bonaventure after Brooklyn Gray scored 23 points in Rhode Island’s 79-70 victory over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rams have gone 6-1 in home games. Rhode Island is fourth in the A-10 scoring 70.1 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Bonnies are 2-2 in conference play. Saint Bonaventure scores 65.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Rhode Island averages 70.1 points, 10.9 more per game than the 59.2 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Rams. Vanessa Harris is averaging 11.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games.

Laycee Drake averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Aaliyah Parker is averaging 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 67.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.