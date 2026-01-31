Grand Canyon wins 86-69 over Boise State

PHOENIX (AP) — Jaden Henley scored 20 points as Grand Canyon beat Boise State 86-69 on Friday night. Henley added…

PHOENIX (AP) — Jaden Henley scored 20 points as Grand Canyon beat Boise State 86-69 on Friday night.

Henley added five rebounds and six assists for the Antelopes (14-7, 7-3 Mountain West Conference). Nana Owusu-Anane scored 16 points while going 5 of 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds. Dusty Stromer shot 5 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Javan Buchanan finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Broncos (13-9, 5-6). Boise State also got 11 points from Dominic Parolin. Dylan Andrews finished with 10 points.

Owusu-Anane paced his team in scoring through the first half with 13 points. Henley scored a team-high 18 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

