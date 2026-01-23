Grand Canyon visits Fresno State following Gory’s 31-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-6, 5-2 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (9-10, 3-5 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-6, 5-2 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (9-10, 3-5 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on Grand Canyon after DeShawn Gory scored 31 points in Fresno State’s 83-74 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Bulldogs are 7-5 on their home court. Fresno State averages 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Antelopes are 5-2 against MWC opponents. Grand Canyon is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Fresno State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon averages 75.1 points per game, 4.3 more than the 70.8 Fresno State allows.

The Bulldogs and Antelopes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson Jacques is averaging 7.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Henley is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Antelopes. Makaih Williams is averaging 15.2 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

