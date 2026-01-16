Grand Canyon hosts No. 23 Utah State following Falslev’s 26-point performance

Utah State Aggies (15-1, 6-0 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-6, 3-2 MWC) Phoenix; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah State Aggies (15-1, 6-0 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-6, 3-2 MWC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Utah State faces Grand Canyon after Mason Falslev scored 26 points in Utah State’s 71-62 victory against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Antelopes are 7-2 in home games. Grand Canyon is third in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Aggies are 6-0 against MWC opponents. Utah State leads the MWC scoring 86.0 points per game while shooting 52.8%.

Grand Canyon makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Utah State has shot at a 52.8% clip from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makaih Williams averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Jaden Henley is averaging 17.2 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Michael Collins Jr. is shooting 56.0% and averaging 20.1 points for the Aggies. Kolby King is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.