Grand Canyon hosts Fresno State after Long’s 22-point showing

Fresno State Bulldogs (8-8, 2-3 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-12, 2-3 MWC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits Grand Canyon after Emilia Long scored 22 points in Fresno State’s 67-52 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Antelopes have gone 1-5 in home games. Grand Canyon gives up 71.3 points and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 in conference matchups. Fresno State ranks ninth in the MWC with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Avery Watkins averaging 4.8.

Grand Canyon scores 64.9 points, 5.3 more per game than the 59.6 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 63.2 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 71.3 Grand Canyon gives up to opponents.

The Antelopes and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julianna LaMendola is averaging 9.6 points and six rebounds for the Antelopes. Chloe Mann is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Long is averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Danae Powell is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 11.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

